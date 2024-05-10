World / Africa

Firms not using new official currency, the Zimbabwe Gold, to be fined

This is Zimbabwe’s fourth attempt at having a local currency within a decade

10 May 2024 - 11:07
by Nyasha Chingono
People walk past the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe building in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Harare — Zimbabwe will fine businesses using inflated exchange rates as the government battles to maintain the value of its newly introduced gold-backed currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

Any business using an exchange rate higher than the official rate of 13.5 ZiG per dollar will be liable for a fine of 200,000 ZiG ($14,815), according to a government notice seen by Reuters.

Anyone offering “goods or services at an exchange rate above the prevailing interbank foreign currency selling rate" would be guilty of a civil infringement, read the notice, issued late on Thursday.

The government has been making efforts to keep the ZiG afloat since its launch in early April, with authorities launching a blitz on illegal foreign currency traders in April.

Some businesses such as supermarkets have been charging a premium above the market rate for customers paying in the new currency, while the ZiG is being rejected by informal traders.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s treasury moved to enforce the use of the ZiG as the official unit of exchange for transactions.

This is Zimbabwe’s fourth attempt at having a local currency within a decade, with the Southern African country dumping the Zimdollar in April after having lost 70% of its value since the start of 2024.

Reuters

