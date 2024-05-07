Ace Magashule’s party wants apex court to postpone elections
The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday hear a case brought by ACT and Amcu’s Labour Party
07 May 2024 - 20:44
Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT) party and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union’s (Amcu) Labour Party are in a last-ditch attempt to have the May 29 elections postponed.
They are also seeking to have an electoral court decision that refused to accept their parliamentary candidate lists reviewed and set aside...
