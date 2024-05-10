National

Yvonne Mokgoro hailed for contribution to SA’s democracy

The retired Constitutional Court justice, who was its first black female judge, died in hospital on Thursday

10 May 2024 - 15:23
by Khanyisile Ngcobo
The late Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa led tributes on Friday to retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro, after her death on Thursday.

Mokgoro‚ 73‚ died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Her family said Mokgoro was involved in a car accident near Kimberley in April 2023, which led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result‚ she was forced to step back from her public engagements.

Ramaphosa said he was saddened by Mokgoro’s death and extended his condolences to her family and associates in the legal community.

“Justice Mokgoro’s passing deprives our nation of a formidable intellect and impeccable jurist who served our democracy at its very inception and through the years that followed. As we recall the inauguration of our president Nelson Mandela 30 years ago on May 10‚ we count his appointment of Mokgoro to the Constitutional Court as one of the critical transformative decisions he exercised in those early days of our liberation‚” he said.

As a black, female judge‚ she was a pioneering embodiment of and contributor to the transformation of our country and the legal system and new jurisprudence that enabled this transformation

“As a black, female judge‚ she was a pioneering embodiment of and contributor to the transformation of our country and the legal system and new jurisprudence that enabled this transformation. Mokgoro distinguished herself as an academic‚ a justice of our apex court‚ chair of the SA Law Commission and as a strategic adviser to a diversity of boards in different sectors.

“Her insightful and principled counsel lives on in the thousands of legal careers she shaped in the course of her academic endeavours. She has left us under very tragic circumstances‚ and we join the family in their sadness and in their prayers that this beloved mother‚ patriot‚ leader and citizen of the globe will rest in peace.”

Chief justice Raymond Zondo extended sympathies on behalf of the Constitutional Court and judiciary.

Zondo hailed Mokgoro for her “enormous contribution to our constitutional democracy for which the country will forever be indebted to her and her colleagues in the Constitutional Court then.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mokgoro. I take this opportunity on behalf of myself‚ all my colleagues in the Constitutional Court and the entire judiciary to send to the Mokgoro family‚ including her children and extended family‚ her friends and relatives‚ our heartfelt condolences.

“Mokgoro served this country with distinction and absolute dedication. We will never forget her contribution to our constitutional jurisprudence. We will keep her children and family in our thoughts during this difficult time and give them all the support we can. May her soul rest in peace.”

The US embassy also paid tribute to Mokgoro‚ hailing her as a “leading voice within the legal and civil society space”.

It said Mokgoro's time and dedication to nurturing the next generation of legal minds through the Advancing Women in the Workplace mentorship programme would always be treasured by the US mission to SA.

“We express our deepest condolences to Mokgoro’s family‚ the legal fraternity and the people of SA. May [her] memory be a beacon of integrity and justice for generations to come‚” it said.

Mokgoro was a member of the first Constitutional Court bench and its first black woman judge. After her retirement from the bench in 2009‚ she continued to play important roles in legal and civil society circles. She chaired the local Law Reform Commission and served on the benches of both Lesotho and Namibia.

She was a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport‚ chaired the UN Internal Justice Council‚ and was chair of the International Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law.

In addition to these professional contributions‚ Mokgoro devoted much time and energy towards nurturing the next generation of lawyers and leaders‚ both as a board member of the Mandela-Rhodes Trust and through her involvement in teaching around the world.

TimesLIVE

Apex court sets limits on judges’ power in settlement agreements

Decision in RAF case is that lower courts are entitled to raise concerns but do not have free rein
National
2 weeks ago

‘Constitutional duty’ for top court to hear John Hlophe, say his lawyers

Hlophe’s team, led by Vuyani Ngalwana and Thabani Masuku, say the stated potential grounds are mostly not sufficient for recusal
National
2 weeks ago

Courts not always to blame for backlogs, says deputy justice minister

There are a number of role players in the criminal justice system, says John Jeffery
National
2 weeks ago

Constitutional Court sets M&A precedent in landmark Coke bottler case

Apex court finds retrenchments by Coca-Cola Beverages Africa were the result of business requirements
National
3 weeks ago
