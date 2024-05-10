Audi SA launches high-spec Urban Edition Q3 models

Standard items on the Q3 Urban Edition include 18-inch alloy wheels and panoramic glass sunroof.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi SA has launched feature-rich Urban Edition derivatives to its Q3 SUV and Q3 Sportback models.
They are the latest in a line of special edition models launched in 2024 across core Audi vehicle ranges, including the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Black Edition options.
Positioned between the Advanced and S line options, both of which remain available, the Urban Edition guise brings additional standard-fitment items, while Black Edition derivatives remain at the top of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback ranges.
“Following an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and the media alike to our recently launched Q3 Black Edition models, we’ve chosen to expand the Q3 special edition offering to include this new Urban Edition trim line,” says Tarryn Knight, head of product, marketing and PR at Audi SA.
“The new Q3 Urban Edition options emphasise outstanding value, considered design additions and carefully chosen convenience items.”
Exclusively powered by the 35 TFSI 110kW/250Nm 1.4l turbocharged petrol engine mated with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions boast additional features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, keyless entry and start, rear-view camera and an electric tailgate.
The Q3 35 TFSI 110kW S tronic Urban Edition retails for R791,780 and the Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI 110kW S tronic Urban Edition for R817,470. Like all Audis they come with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
Audi Financial Services offers various finance options on these new models with a guaranteed future value.
