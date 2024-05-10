Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Audi SA launches high-spec Urban Edition Q3 models

They are the latest in a line of special edition models introduced by the four rings in 2024

10 May 2024 - 15:26
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Standard items on the Q3 Urban Edition include 18-inch alloy wheels and panoramic glass sunroof. Picture: SUPPLIED
Standard items on the Q3 Urban Edition include 18-inch alloy wheels and panoramic glass sunroof. Picture: SUPPLIED

Audi SA has launched feature-rich Urban Edition derivatives to its Q3 SUV and Q3 Sportback models.

They are the latest in a line of special edition models launched in 2024 across core Audi vehicle ranges, including the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Black Edition options.

Positioned between the Advanced and S line options, both of which remain available, the Urban Edition guise brings additional standard-fitment items, while Black Edition derivatives remain at the top of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback ranges.

“Following an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and the media alike to our recently launched Q3 Black Edition models, we’ve chosen to expand the Q3 special edition offering to include this new Urban Edition trim line,” says Tarryn Knight, head of product, marketing and PR at Audi SA.

“The new Q3 Urban Edition options emphasise outstanding value, considered design additions and carefully chosen convenience items.”

Exclusively powered by the 35 TFSI 110kW/250Nm 1.4l turbocharged petrol engine mated with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions boast additional features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, keyless entry and start, rear-view camera and an electric tailgate.

The Q3 35 TFSI 110kW S tronic Urban Edition retails for R791,780 and the Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI 110kW S tronic Urban Edition for R817,470. Like all Audis they come with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

Audi Financial Services offers various finance options on these new models with a guaranteed future value.

BMW gives sneak preview of new X3 to be built in SA

BMW issues disguised pictures and details of the new midsize premium SUV to be unveiled in a few weeks
Life
3 weeks ago

Audi S3 gets more power and improved poise

Sportier looks with better handling accompany the injection of extra performance
Life
1 month ago

REVIEW: Audi S8 is a luxury car with a sporting heart

Continuing a legacy made famous in Ronin,  playful sedan likes to be driven
Life
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
BMW 7 Series is SA's 2024 Car of the Year
Life / Motoring
2.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Don’t diss ...
Life
3.
Bosses’ bums remain in the butter despite ...
Life
4.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Volkswagen reveals innovative California Camper
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

REVIEW: AWD Chery Tiggo 8 brings dirt-driving ability and distractions

Life / Motoring

Volkswagen reveals innovative California Camper

Life / Motoring

China’s LDV T60 double cab range launched in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.