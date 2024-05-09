HILARY JOFFE: No easy fix to Transnet’s logistics crisis
Question is why the Danes have taken legal action on the Durban terminal deal. And why so late?
Asked recently why Transnet had taken so long to ink the deal with the Filipino company chosen to run the Durban Container Terminal 2 (DCT2) that it had opened the space for a legal challenge, Transnet’s impressive new CEO, Michelle Phillips, replied that this was the first time the group had done such a deal and it needed to make sure it did it right. The timelines for future private participation deals would be far shorter, she promised.
But the DCT2 story highlights the perils of procrastination, as well as the challenges of change in the network industries that are so crucial to SA’s economy. There have long been private terminal operators such as Bidvest and Grindrod and Richards Bay Coal Terminal operating various specialised terminals at the ports. But Transnet has a monopoly on container terminals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.