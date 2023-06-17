World

‘It is in our collective interest to end war in Ukraine,’ says Ramaphosa after meeting Putin

The presidency is under pressure to explain the apparent shambolic planning of the trip, which included Ramaphosa travelling to a war zone without a full security detail

BL Premium
17 June 2023 - 20:59 Hajra Omarjee

Much was at stake on Saturday as President Cyril Ramaphosa entered closed-door talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as part of an African delegation to try to create a pathway towards peace negotiations after the invasion of Ukraine.

The presidency is under pressure to explain the apparent shambolic planning of the trip, which included Ramaphosa travelling to a war zone without a full security detail and a media contingent from SA stranded in Poland. It also tried unsuccessfully to play down Ramaphosa retreating to a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid an apparent missile attack from Russia...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.