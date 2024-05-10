DRDGold reports rise in quarterly earnings
Gold production for the quarter was 3% lower than the previous quarter, but the gold yield was marginally higher
10 May 2024 - 15:28
Shares in DRDGold rose the most in four weeks in intraday trade on Friday, after the company reported higher earnings despite lower output in the quarter ending March 31.
The gold miner, valued at about R14.3bn, said in a statement that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 12% from the previous quarter to R494.5m “primarily due to an increased gold price received”...
