Consumers are feeling more anxious in 2024 than they did in 2023 when it comes to finances and the escalating costs of day-to-day goods, while budget allocations for critical items deteriorate. These are the findings of Deloitte’s latest Consumer Signals report.
Business Day TV delved into the detail of the research with Hannah Marais, acting chief economist and economic advisory leader for Deloitte Africa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Deloite says 87% of South Africans are worried about rising costs
Business Day TV spoke to Hannah Marais, acting chief economist and economic advisory leader for Deloitte Africa
Consumers are feeling more anxious in 2024 than they did in 2023 when it comes to finances and the escalating costs of day-to-day goods, while budget allocations for critical items deteriorate. These are the findings of Deloitte’s latest Consumer Signals report.
Business Day TV delved into the detail of the research with Hannah Marais, acting chief economist and economic advisory leader for Deloitte Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.