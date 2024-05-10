Economy

WATCH: Deloite says 87% of South Africans are worried about rising costs

Business Day TV spoke to Hannah Marais, acting chief economist and economic advisory leader for Deloitte Africa

10 May 2024 - 15:37
by Business Day TV
Picture: Supplied
Consumers are feeling more anxious in 2024 than they did in 2023 when it comes to finances and the escalating costs of day-to-day goods, while budget allocations for critical items deteriorate. These are the findings of Deloitte’s latest Consumer Signals report.

Business Day TV delved into the detail of the research with Hannah Marais, acting chief economist and economic advisory leader for Deloitte Africa.

