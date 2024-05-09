Pirates coach Riveiro bullish about second place

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates celebrates one of his two goals with teammates in their win against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Their fate is not entirely in their own hands, but Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident his team will finish second in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and qualify for the Champions League next season.
The Buccaneers, hitting a red-hot run of form as they charge to dislodge Stellenbosch FC from second place, beat Chippa United 2-0 through a brace from Tshegofatso Mabasa at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday to move within a point of the Cape side.
Pirates (49 points) and Stellenbosch (50) are involved in an exciting two-horse race heading into the last three rounds of the season, which continues this weekend with Stellies visiting Moroka Swallows and the Buccaneers hosting Richards Bay FC, both on Saturday.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was not entirely happy with the performance of his team during their 2-0 DStv Premiership win over Chippa United.
“Stellies are still ahead of us by one point and that’s the reality. They are depending on their own performances and results,” Riveiro said.
“We have to continue putting pressure and pushing as much as we can and doing our homework. It is going to be difficult for all of us until the end with tight games, but it is a nice fight because Stellies are having a good season.
“Whatever happens at the end of the season for them, it will be an exceptional campaign. We are going to get our objective of finishing second as it is the highest position we can achieve now.
“We are going to give it our all by being solid. Not conceding goals is a big thing for a team with the capacity we have. It is difficult to keep a clean sheet against us.”
Riveiro pointed out Pirates are the second-best scoring team after seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns with 43 from 27 matches.
“We are second on the log in scoring goals, behind Sundowns. If we also keep this consistency in defence and not give opportunities for opponents to score we will be good. We are going to need everybody to do their job in every phase of the game.”
Pirates’ last three games are against relegation-threatened Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm), then against two teams fighting to secure top eight spots — TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on May 18 and SuperSport United at Orlando on May 25.
“It is going to be difficult because Richards Bay are coming — the win for Cape Town Spurs last weekend means the situation at the bottom is getting tight and they will come here desperate and try to get points.
“We have to go to Mbombela to try to get the points against TS Galaxy. If I am not mistaken they are the second or third-best team in the league at home. They are a strong team. And we finish with SuperSport United, which is always a difficult fight.
“But the target is to get more points than last season [54] — this season we can get to 58. Hopefully we will manage to get that number of points and we can also get second position.
“It is not dependent on us and we depend on the results of Stellenbosch; our part is to collect the points and make sure we get to 58.”
Pirates have won seven league and cup games in succession, scoring 23 goals and conceding four.
