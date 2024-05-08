WANDILE SIHLOBO: Brics+ is a chance to lift SA’s agricultural exports
Saudi Arabia and Egypt — two of the newest Brics members — present enormous opportunities
08 May 2024 - 05:00
Export opportunities for SA’s agricultural products are opening up within Brics+ countries. Over the past two years China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have widened market access for various SA agricultural products.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia have recently joined the Brics+ grouping, and market access is part of the long-term bilateral engagements with SA, which can provide access to selected fruits, wine, wool, meat and grains...
