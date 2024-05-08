The lack of volume growth in the total food basket highlights the financial pressure experienced by consumers, says food producer RCL. Picture: 123RF
According to the Competition Commission’s Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report, food prices are beginning to level off. In March, food inflation was at 5.1%, the lowest rate since September 2020. But concerns remain as the rate at which food costs are rising could endanger food security. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with principal economist at the Competition Commission, Khalirendwe Ranenyeni.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Food prices start to stabilise
Business Day TV speaks to principal economist at the Competition Commission, Khalirendwe Ranenyeni
