National

SA asks ICJ to order Israel's withdrawal from Rafah

SA said Israel's military operation is killing the Palestinians of Gaza while starving them by denying humanitarian aid to enter

11 May 2024 - 09:56
by Bart Meijer and Stephanie Van Den Berg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A combination picture shows displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, sheltering at a tent camp, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 29, 2024. (left), and displaced Palestinians preparing to evacuate a tent camp after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 10, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Hussam Al Masri
A combination picture shows displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, sheltering at a tent camp, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 29, 2024. (left), and displaced Palestinians preparing to evacuate a tent camp after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 10, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Hussam Al Masri

Amsterdam — SA has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional emergency measures over the war in Gaza, the UN’s top court said on Friday.

In the ongoing case brought by SA, which accuses Israel of acts of genocide against Palestinians, the World Court in January ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

Israel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It has previously said it is acting in accordance with international law in Gaza, and has called SA's genocide case baseless and accused Pretoria of acting as “the legal arm of Hamas”.

In filings published on Friday, SA is seeking additional emergency measures in light of the ongoing military action in Rafah, which it calls the “last refuge” for Palestinians in Gaza.

SA asked the court to order that Israel cease the Rafah offensive and allow unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid, and journalists and investigators.

According to SA, Israel's military operation is killing the Palestinians of Gaza while starving them by denying humanitarian aid to enter.

“Those who have survived so far are facing imminent death now, and an order from the Court is needed to ensure their survival,” SA's filing said.

The war has killed nearly 35,000 people in Hamas-run Gaza, according to health authorities there. About 1,200 people were killed in Israel and 253 taken hostage on October 7 when Hamas launched the attack that started the war, according Israeli tallies.

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, generally rules within a few weeks on requests for emergency measures. It will likely take years before the court will rule on the merits of the case. While the ICJ's rulings are binding and without appeal the court has no way to enforce them.

Reuters

Israel steps up Rafah strikes as Biden vows to cut support

Gaza health ministry says Rafah crossing closure halts supplies needed for hospitals
World
1 day ago

Pentagon chief explains pause in weapons shipment to Israel

US defence secretary says the delay is due to concerns by Washington that the offensive on Rafah could endanger Palestinian civilians
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Appeal ruling affects all students who rely on ...
National
2.
Top court order on Zuma’s parliament eligibility ...
National
3.
Transnet aims to break even by 2025
National
4.
Provisional cost to rebuild parliament is R3bn
National
5.
Khumalo distances MK party from Zuma’s ConCourt ...
National

Related Articles

Southern Gaza ‘choked off’ from aid since crossings shut

World / Middle East

Gazans flee Rafah as Israeli offensive looms

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.