MARK ETHERIDGE: Swimming through water and motherhood

Vicky Botha has her sights set on the Paris Olympics. Picture: DIRKIE GROENEWALD
Prodigious young sporting talent, a devoted parent, professional parachuting… and with everything pointed to 2024’s Paris Olympics.
It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, the same day proud Stellenbosch mom Vicky Botha hops on a plane to put the final pieces of her Paris puzzle in place in the triathlon competition, where she has booked a provisional qualification for Team SA.
Her son Adriaan recently turned two and was a key driving force in Botha’s bid to be on the Boeing to Paris with Team SA in less than three months from now.
“I’ve always done sports from very young, in fact for as long as I remember,” says Botha (nee Van der Merwe).
She makes no bones about the fact that she used sport as a crutch in her teens.
“Sport’s always been there as a coping mechanism/therapy and helped the way I dealt with things. My parents divorced [both of them more than once] so as a teenager things weren’t always easy.”
What did come easy to Botha was sport and, coming from a swimming background, she earned provincial colours in nine different sports (the others being lifesaving, biathlon, triathlon, gymnastics, hockey, biathle — run-swim-run event — athletics and cross country).
Vicky Botha with her son Adriaan. Picture: GEO BOTHA
“My friends would go out drinking but I’d go out and train, which I think was a more positive therapy that helped me deal with things.”
She specialised in triathlon in high school at Bloemhof, Stellenbosch, represented SA at junior level in world championships and also got her law degree at Unisa.
“I had to step away from elite level at triathlon for a few years due to many health issues. I had hip surgery, glandular fever and other stuff but during that time I started my own business, Stellenbosch Triathlon Squad, just after I got my degree — it was a way I could give back my love and passion for the sport and it grew so fast that I was able to do it full time.
“It wasn’t that much to my dad’s liking but from my side, I can now live and share my passion every day.”
Back to Mother’s Day though and Botha, now 34, says becoming a mom profoundly changed her focus.
“Two years ago, Adriaan was a few weeks old and I sat with him in my arms and it was all a bit overwhelming. I wanted to be the best mom and person possible and for that I needed a goal.
“I thought to myself: ‘Wait, Olympics are only two years away and if ever there was a challenge that was it’.”
Things got serious pretty quickly. “I did my first race since having my son, when he was only four or five months old — and I was a long way off the pace.
“I then did African championships and was eight minutes off the pace — one year later and I won the same event by three minutes!”
She goes on to describe how her life has changed.
“I’ve enjoyed sport even more since having my son. Motherhood has definitely changed me. Every time I go out and train I know it could be time spent with him, so I value my time way more. It’s a lot of sacrificing, and very hard, especially as he gets older but I hope he’ll be proud of me one day.”
Physically she didn’t find much difference, pre and post-birth. “I definitely didn’t feel super strong afterwards, but nor did I feel worse. I was lucky to recover very quickly but mentally I’ve been way more focused and driven and intentional since becoming a mom.”
As with most South African sports, the financial challenges are enormous. “My journey is almost entirely self-funded with lots of pressure, but I’m loving it and hopefully reaching this enormous achievement. And of course I couldn’t do it without my extremely ‘hands-on’ hubby, Geo.”
When it comes to her own mom, Yvonne Velthuysen, Botha can’t sing her praises enough.
“Both my parents are super supportive and encourage me permanently. My dad is predominantly a rugby player and fan so I don’t think he understands triathlon 100% but my mom gets super invested emotionally.
“She was more into adventure sport and was actually a professional parachutist [with over 800 jumps] so she understands the mental strength needed.
My parents are definitely a driving force for my journey to the Olympics — plus, my dad is a bit older so I really want to make him proud.
“My parents never pushed me but always gave me 100% support and my mom drove me around for hours and hours during my sports career. It’s amazing to have such a caring mom — she lives five hours away in Sedgefield now but is still super supportive.
“My parents are definitely a driving force for my journey to the Olympics — plus, my dad is a bit older so I really want to make him proud.”
When it comes to how she sees her possible Olympic challenge she’s got an open slate. “I want to be in the best shape of my life and execute the best race that I can.”
What better way to wind up a mom’s Olympic dream story than with wise words from Botha’s own mom Yvonne.
“When she was swimming at the age of two to three years, her coach already identified that she was a sporting natural and had so much talent.
“I told Vicky that if she wants me to take her swimming at 5am then she must wake me up with coffee and not the other way around!”
Mom says there were many sacrifices “but they were on both sides. I used to drive behind her in the car while she was cycling to make sure she was safe on the road but it was all so worth it”.
These days she gets to be on grandmom duty while Vicky competes around the globe. “I think it was 14 countries she competed in last year, which means a lot of sacrifices but it’s all coming together this year, hopefully.”
Like every mom, she can’t sing her daughter’s praised highly enough. “I was very strict with her but it’s all character-building, and she has grown up into an amazing, giving person and is just the most amazing mom.
“I’m a a very emotional person and I cry freely when I see our SA athletes at the Games and how strong and resilient they are with so little support, it’s just amazing.”
Velthuysen plans to be in Paris to watch her daughter compete — there WILL be tears!
MARK ETHERIDGE: Swimming through water and motherhood
