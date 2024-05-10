Bytes Technology appoints Sam Mudd as new CEO
Neil Murphy resigned as CEO after making undeclared personal trades in the company’s shares
10 May 2024 - 15:01
Sam Mudd has taken over as CEO of Bytes Technology after the ousting of former long-time boss Neil Murphy earlier in the year due to a share trading scandal.
On Friday, the group’s board said Mudd had been appointed with immediate effect, “following a selection process led by chair, Patrick De Smedt, with support from a leading external search firm”...
