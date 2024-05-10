National

Gauteng police well prepared for illegal acts related to election

Gauteng has committed to enabling voters to ‘exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear or intimidation’

10 May 2024 - 11:31
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Voters queue in Macassar in the Western Cape during local government elections in this file photo. The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee is concerned that the high crime rate in Gauteng could influence the elections in the province. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has expressed confidence in law enforcement authorities’ ability to manage risks to the electoral process.

The committee approved the provincial community safety department and provincial police commissioner's safety and security plans to ensure a safe and secure environment during the national and provincial elections on May 29.

It warned anyone who may consider disrupting the elections that illegal activity will be dealt with firmly and lawfully, noting that law enforcement would be on high alert.

Considering the high crime rate in Gauteng, SA’s largest voting province, the committee was concerned about the influence on the elections.

“To address these concerns, the department of community safety and the provincial police commissioner outlined their comprehensive strategies to ensure the safety of voters and smooth operation of the election process,” the committee said.

The community safety department shared its approach to managing traffic, ensuring road safety, facilitating the free flow of traffic, escorting ballot papers, increasing police visibility and preventing crime.

“The goal is to create a secure environment where voters can exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear or intimidation,” it said.

“The provincial police commissioner detailed how SAPS, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, plans to maintain public order during the election period through crime prevention, combating and investigation and other security measures.

“After these presentations, the committee expressed confidence in the ability of the law enforcement agencies in Gauteng to effectively manage threats to the election.

“The committee encourages registered voters in Gauteng to turn out in large numbers to exercise their constitutional right to vote for the political party of their choice.”

ANC retracts resolution to control party funding

ANC whip Noxolo Abraham says more talks will take place about the resolution
1 day ago

Public Procurement Bill on the way to adoption by NCOP

The DA and FF+ opposed the adoption of the bill by the select committee, while the ANC and EFF supported it
1 day ago

Ace Magashule’s party wants apex court to postpone elections

The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday hear a case brought by ACT and Amcu’s Labour Party
2 days ago

‘Alternative to being rescued is dying,’ says Helen Zille in defence of DA advert

The DA federal chair says the burning of the flag is a figurative illustration of what will be ‘doomsday’ if the ANC, EFF and MKP form a coalition ...
3 days ago
