CRISPIAN OLVER: Changing ownership patterns in energy create opportunities for equitable growth
Technological innovations facilitate a move away from state-run monopolies towards more decentralised, flexible market structures
08 May 2024 - 05:00
There is a profound shift under way in global energy markets driven by rapid technological development, which has seen prices of solar, wind and storage technologies fall dramatically over the past decade. Onshore wind prices have fallen by 68%, solar PV 88% and batteries 90%.
The push towards low-carbon and renewable energy was initially driven by the need to cut carbon emissions, but as systems have scaled up and the technologies have become mature, renewables and associated storage technologies are becoming the energy source of choice for economic and energy security reasons...
