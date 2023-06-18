National

SA remains on track to host Brics summit after Ramaphosa’s Putin meeting

The talks came as part of a peace effort by African leaders to mediate in Russia’s war in Ukraine

18 June 2023 - 19:35 Hajra Omarjee

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the start of peace talks with his counterparts in Ukraine and Russia as a success, the most immediate outcome is expected to be SA being able to proceed with hosting the Brics summit in August.

The details remain unclear, but the presidency confirmed to Business Day on Sunday that the matter was discussed to define a clear way forward regarding the meeting of heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA. ..

