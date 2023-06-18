Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal
The new generation must be equipped with relevant skills to free them from a life of dependency on the state
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The US’s top envoy says high-stakes talks were ‘candid, substantive, and constructive’
The triumph exposed the former champion to a previously unknown world, often merciless and paved with expectations
F1 world champion is set to make a thrilling comeback
While President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the start of peace talks with his counterparts in Ukraine and Russia as a success, the most immediate outcome is expected to be SA being able to proceed with hosting the Brics summit in August.
The details remain unclear, but the presidency confirmed to Business Day on Sunday that the matter was discussed to define a clear way forward regarding the meeting of heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA. ..
SA remains on track to host Brics summit after Ramaphosa’s Putin meeting
The talks came as part of a peace effort by African leaders to mediate in Russia’s war in Ukraine
