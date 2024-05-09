Surprise fall in March manufacturing output raises risk of GDP contraction
Decline in production of motor vehicles, and metals and machinery behind most of the weakness, says economist
09 May 2024 - 19:04
The manufacturing sector performed far below expectations in March, raising risks of GDP contracting in the first quarter of 2024.
According to data released by Stats SA on Thursday, after five consecutive months of growth, manufacturing production decreased 6.4% in March 2024 compared with March 2023, after increasing 4.1% in February...
