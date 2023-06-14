Stock market and government bonds surge as investors welcome latest reforms by President Bola Tinubu
The government must be firm in its non-aligned position, even if Agoa is at stake, says minister
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says SA would like to remain eligible for a trade pact that allows it preferential access to the US markets but the country will not be coerced into changing its non-aligned foreign policy stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in order to remain eligible for the deal.
If SA submitted to such coercion, it would open the space for it to be compelled to follow policy decisions that are not its own and “we will regret that when even greater demands are made”, Pandor said on Wednesday. ..
SA won’t change foreign policy for trade benefits, says Pandor
The government must be firm in its non-aligned position, even if Agoa is at stake, says minister
