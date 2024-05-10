Government reforms prompt surge in private power to keep lights on
Presidency’s Rudi Dicks says that 22GW Gigawatts of new private power is due to come online
10 May 2024 - 00:00
The government and business expect a huge amount of new, utility scale private sector renewable energy capacity to come online in the next three years as corporate plans come to fruition, helping to keep SA’s lights on.
The presidency’s Rudi Dicks said at a joint business and government briefing on Thursday that 22GW of new private solar and wind power was due to come online, with an estimated 4,000MW in 2024 rising to 8,600MW by 2026 as a result of corporate board decisions in the past couple of years...
