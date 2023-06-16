National

Ramaphosa kicks off peace mission in Kyiv without critical security detail

Polish government detains plane ferrying special forces members tasked with protecting the president

16 June 2023 - 13:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday headed into delicate peace negotiations in Kyiv, Ukraine, a war zone effectively under bombardment for the past few days, with only four to six close protectors armed with pistols.

The chartered SAA A340-313 passenger jet, ferrying a highly specialised team of security personnel meant to provide critical security for the president, was stuck at Warsaw’s Chopin Airport while tense diplomatic and security negotiations were playing out on the tarmac in the airport’s cargo section...

