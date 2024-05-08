Seifsa CEO says steel sector wage deal in the pipeline
Lucio Trentini confident agreement will be reached in the final round of talks on Wednesday
08 May 2024 - 05:00
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) is confident a multi-term wage deal will be cracked when parties meet for a final round of talks on Wednesday.
Seifsa is the sector’s largest employer body, representing 19 organisations with about 170,000 workers. Unions including Solidarity and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) have been engaged in talks with employer organisations at the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council, demanding above-inflation increases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.