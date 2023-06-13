Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
It is easy to add the youth to our extensive to-do list of areas that require intervention, without taking action
City authorities vow not to give in to criminal syndicates that have delayed or halted at least seven projects
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Telecom company goes from R2.63bn profit in 2022 to R9.97bn loss
The largest positive contributions came from gold and coal
Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address challenges
Authorities want to mitigate the impact of climate change, but but experts say there are cheaper, more practical options
One down and one more to go, proclaimed the Australia skipper after beating India
It can take up to eight passengers at once, climb mountains and keep up with the smaller cousins on the road
It’s been a rough few years for Cyril Ramaphosa and Bheki Cele, but as our rumoured president heads for peace talks in Russia and Ukraine, and the country’s most impotently belligerent fedora returns from China having caught up on the latest advances in suppressing democracy, both will feel the glow of being surrounded by people who don’t know them and so still treat them with a modicum of respect.
To be fair, Ramaphosa’s trip has obvious geopolitical repercussions as he and five African heads of state get tough with Vladimir Putin over whether Putin will keep all of his territorial gains in Ukraine or merely 98% of them as long as Ukraine stops provocatively referring to itself as an independent country with a right to exist. ..
TOM EATON: African peacekeepers off to tell Putin: keep your piece, bro
Ramaphosa’s presence in Moscow and Kyiv will be much like his presence in Pretoria and Cape Town: more or less pointless
