Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: African peacekeepers off to tell Putin: keep your piece, bro

Ramaphosa’s presence in Moscow and Kyiv will be much like his presence in Pretoria and Cape Town: more or less pointless

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 05:00

It’s been a rough few years for Cyril Ramaphosa and Bheki Cele, but as our rumoured president heads for peace talks in Russia and Ukraine, and the country’s most impotently belligerent fedora returns from China having caught up on the latest advances in suppressing democracy, both will feel the glow of being surrounded by people who don’t know them and so still treat them with a modicum of respect.  

To be fair, Ramaphosa’s trip has obvious geopolitical repercussions as he and five African heads of state get tough with Vladimir Putin over whether Putin will keep all of his territorial gains in Ukraine or merely 98% of them as long as Ukraine stops provocatively referring to itself as an independent country with a right to exist.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.