President Cyril Ramaphosa is focusing on persuading the US and six other Group of Seven (G7) governments not to sanction SA over allegations that the country cheated with the Lady R when she docked at Simon’s Town naval base in December.
That is sensible. However, the president is ignoring a bigger, if not more urgent issue. In the short to medium term the biggest risk facing SA is not the G7 governments — the US, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan — sanctioning us. It has to do with how foreign and domestic investors react to the challenges we have created for ourselves, to which we must now add SA’s friendship with Russia. ..
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Trysts with the Lady R: one own goal too many
The biggest risk SA faces is how investors react to the challenges we have created for ourselves
