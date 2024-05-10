NGO goes to court over political party funding
The My Vote Counts affidavit warns that a gap in the law poses the danger of opportunistic abuses of the framework for private funding of political parties
10 May 2024 - 14:57
NGO My Vote Counts (MVC) launched an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court on Friday to ensure that limits and thresholds for political party funding are kept in place.
The case comes a day after the ANC postponed a resolution on political party funding in the National Assembly until next week so further consultations could take place. ..
