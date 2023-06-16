National

Missile attack amid peace mission shows Russia wants war, says Ukraine

16 June 2023 - 17:04

The barrage of Russian missiles launched at Kyiv on Friday at the same time President Cyril Ramaphosa’s peace mission was about to start was a “message to Africa that Russia wants more war, not peace”. 

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, was quoted as saying this in response to the attack at 11am on Friday morning...

