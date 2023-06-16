Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by another 25 basis points
The new generation must be equipped with relevant skills to free them from a life of dependency on the state
African peacekeeping group enters air raid shelter at a hotel shortly after their arrival in Kyiv as Ukraine thwarts missile attack
Songezo Zibi’s mission is to reignite our belief in a shared moral universe, a feat that could redefine SA politics
An SCA ruling in favour of Discovery Insure means a partly fraudulent aspect of an otherwise genuine claim could result in entire claims being forfeited
Business Day TV spoke to the Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi, for her views on Ramaphosa’s leadership in this economically crucial time
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
Donors are using an online platform created by Istanbul’s municipality during Covid to pay utility bills and send nearly 200,000 support packages to families
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
The barrage of Russian missiles launched at Kyiv on Friday at the same time President Cyril Ramaphosa’s peace mission was about to start was a “message to Africa that Russia wants more war, not peace”.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, was quoted as saying this in response to the attack at 11am on Friday morning...
Missile attack amid peace mission shows Russia wants war, says Ukraine
