Ford puts brakes on e-vehicle plans in Europe as sales slow

The company says it will continue to offer ICE and hybrid vehicle options beyond 2030

10 May 2024 - 08:40
by Nathan Gomes
A charging cable is plugged into an electric Ford E-Transit in London, Britain. Picture: SUPPLIED
A charging cable is plugged into an electric Ford E-Transit in London, Britain. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford Motor is considering offering internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles and hybrids beyond 2030 in Europe, a change from its initial plan for an all-electric lineup in the region, the Detroit carmaker said on Thursday.

In 2021, the company had outlined plans for an all electric line-up for Europe by the end of the decade.

“As EV adoption in Europe has slowed, we believe we need to offer our customers ICE and hybrid vehicle options beyond 2030," Ford said.

Ford, which is closely monitoring the situation, said it would adapt as necessary.

Hybrid vehicles, which bridge the gap between petrol-powered vehicles and EVs, have experienced a surge in demand over the past year, prompting vehicle makers to scale back on their drive to go electric.

A lack of charging infrastructure in Europe has also deterred some buyers from switching over to EVs.

Still, global vehicle makers are working to shift their petrol-powered lineups to all electric power eventually, as they come under pressure to cut vehicle emissions.

Reuters

