Sentiment buoyed after the government says it will discuss moving bloc’s summit to China, easing fears of a crisis
Auditor-general’s report focuses spotlight on financial malaise
Crisis committees to focus on electricity, ports and crime
ActionSA files no-confidence motion in Kabelo Gwamanda’s leadership
Helium and natural gas producer secures funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation
Business Day TV talks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Russia and Ukraine exchange blame as targeting dams in war is banned under Geneva Conventions
Relegated as Ajax in 2018, they are poised to return to the PSL
Michael Cardo’s book is no hagiography, but suggests a behemoth that helped alter the pernicious aspects of apartheid
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Egypt on Monday. Together with Senegal’s Macky Sall, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros Islands’ Othman Ghazali, the AU president, they will form an Africa peace mission that will travel to Kyiv and Moscow to meet presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin in mid-June.
The war may be in Europe, but African countries have felt the blunt effects of rising grain and energy prices, so much so that it is causing societal instability. In the UN General Assembly resolution in March 2022 calling on Russia to halt its invasion and withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Egypt and Comoros voted in favour, while Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and SA abstained. The African peace delegation is therefore well constituted. All regions of Africa are represented, and it has enough balance for both Ukraine and Russia to feel they have friends in the delegation. ..
STEVEN KUO: African delegation to Moscow and Kyiv unlikely to secure peace
