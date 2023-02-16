National

Gauteng scrambles for alternatives to Eskom

Province will consider all options from other suppliers to end load-shedding, premier Panyaza Lesufi says at energy expo

16 February 2023 - 16:13 Penwell Dlamini
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is investigating all options in a bid to secure power from independent providers to reduce ongoing blackouts. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province will look to procure various sources of energy as officials work to reduce the province’s reliance on Eskom.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng Energy Expo on Thursday, where representatives from municipalities, financial institutions and industry experts met to discuss the power crisis, Lesufi said the province’s aim was to urgently get power from any available sources.

“We have reached a stage where any form of energy must be brought to the table; any form of energy must be presented to us,” he said.

“The plan is to procure the best products available in the market within the shortest possible time. We also want to link up investors with those who have renewable energy projects in the province,” Lesufi added.

“There is overwhelming appetite from government to invest in new generation. Just like the rush to find gold in Gauteng, the new rush is to find a solution to the energy challenge we face.”

In his annual state of the nation address a week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster over the energy crisis and announced the appointment of an electricity minister to deal with the dysfunctional state-owned power utility and end nationwide blackouts as soon as possible.

The declaration gives the government is given additional powers to resolve the crisis with less bureaucracy, regulation and extra funds.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said the entity was installing solar-powered street lights in Johannesburg to offer better security during load-shedding.

The first units will be switched on in March, she added.

“We are looking at areas that are more vulnerable, either through vandalism or those switched off by Eskom and the entire area is dark,” Mashava said. “We are looking at starting in areas around university campuses ... We want those areas well-lit so criminals cannot attack our students.

