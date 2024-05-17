Five things to watch this week
Unequal policing, a Black Panther’s escape, Australian megafires, gig economy blues and Regency-era romance
POWER — NETFLIX
The injustices and inequalities of the US policing system have been the subject of much interrogation in recent years. Director Yance Ford places the history of policing in the US under an often uncomfortable microscope in this film, which traces the history of the police force from its origins as a slave patrol force to its militarisation in the 20th century and the explosive protests against it in the Black Lives Matter era. The film uses interviews with academics and an extensive archive of excessive violence by police officers that paints a damning picture of questionable tactics and racial bias and makes a convincing, if sometimes overly didactic, argument that the US police do not enforce the safety of citizens but the ideological aims of those in power...
