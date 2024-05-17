Richemont shakes up leadership team with new CEO Nicolas Bos
Jérôme Lambert, who the group previously referred to as CEO, will now be COO, suggesting he has been demoted
17 May 2024 - 11:09
Luxury goods owner Richemont, controlled by SA’s richest person, Johann Rupert has appointed long-time executive Nicolas Bos as its new boss in the “re-established” CEO role.
Jérôme Lambert who the group previously referred to as CEO will now take over the role of COO — suggesting he has been demoted despite the company saying the CEO role is being re- established...
