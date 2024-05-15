Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law
However, for now, medical schemes will continue to provide cover for private healthcare services
15 May 2024 - 15:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law, setting in motion the government’s fiercely contested plan for universal health coverage.
The move comes just two weeks before a general election that is widely expected to see the ANC lose its majority for the first time since it rose to power in 1994...
