National

Alarm bells ring from deep inside presidency

It is no longer a crisis but an emergency, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who is understood to be a preferred candidate for electricity minister or Eskom CEO

15 February 2023 - 05:05 Hajra Omarjee

Due to load-shedding, SA is headed for an economic collapse, which includes water and port infrastructure.

That is the damning reduction of a 37-page document by Kgosientso Ramokgopa, head of the presidency’s investment and infrastructure office...

