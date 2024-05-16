There can be little doubt that the implementation of digital technologies in mines — including the current hot topic, artificial intelligence — can play a big part in driving productivity, improving safety and ensuring environmental stewardship. In our main story, we look at digitalisation’s potential to enhance decision-making, and how real-time data allows for the swift identification and rectification of operational inefficiencies.
On a similar note, this edition of SA Mining looks at water infrastructure managers wanting efficient and sustainable operations, and end-to-end views of their operations, who are finding that cloud technologies can help them to reach these goals.
An ongoing concern in the industry is that of environmental, social and governance (ESG) implementation and execution, particularly in light of the European Commission’s adoption of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive which is likely to have an impact on the local mining sector in ESG terms.
Rodney Weidemann, editor
• For these stories, and more, click here and then click on the cover to access the latest edition of the magazine.
FREE TO READ | SA Mining looks at the role of digitalisation in mining's future
True digital transformation will bring about a step-change in mines’ decision-making abilities, cost efficiencies and productivity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.