CHRIS THURMAN: Naming and shaming the faith-based parties
The third and final instalment of the series on the sometimes unsightly logos of SA political parties
17 May 2024 - 05:00
This is the third and final instalment of my election month series on political party logos. Next week, we’ll return to the actual arts world, containing actual artists who produce actual art. Thank goodness, you may say.
But whether we like it or not, arts aficionados, as citizens of this democracy we have a duty to familiarise ourselves with the unsightly images being printed on millions of ballot papers (the logos I mean, not the faces of the party leaders). Also, it’s fun to point out how silly they look (again, the logos, not the faces)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.