Features / Cover Story

Who could do the job of Eskom CEO?

With Eskom’s advert for a new CEO going out only this month, no-one has publicly thrown their hat into the ring. The FM has given some thought to the type of corporate player who might fit the bill

16 February 2023 - 05:00

Alwie Lester

Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s energy adviser spent 15 years running Eskom in the Western and Eastern Cape, so he knows the utility inside out. He’s consulted in the independent power producer sector. And he’s outspoken — in an interview with the FM, he criticised energy regulator Nersa for its “defunct” business model...

