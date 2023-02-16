The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Some of the region’s top writers will appear at the inaugural Books on the Bay festival in Simon’s Town next month. Their works present us with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of our current ...
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
Alwie Lester
Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s energy adviser spent 15 years running Eskom in the Western and Eastern Cape, so he knows the utility inside out. He’s consulted in the independent power producer sector. And he’s outspoken — in an interview with the FM, he criticised energy regulator Nersa for its “defunct” business model...
Who could do the job of Eskom CEO?
With Eskom’s advert for a new CEO going out only this month, no-one has publicly thrown their hat into the ring. The FM has given some thought to the type of corporate player who might fit the bill
