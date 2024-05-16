MARKET WRAP: Rand gains for sixth day in a row
Latest numbers from the US spark a relief rally across risk assets, say RMB analysts
16 May 2024 - 19:59
The rand gained for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday, with the JSE closing firmer amid mixed global peers as investors consider the US inflation and interest rate outlook.
Softer US inflation and retail numbers released on Thursday supported positive sentiment as investors become optimistic that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.