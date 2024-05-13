Undersea cable break hits SA internet traffic
13 May 2024 - 20:32
Parts of SA and East Africa experienced internet disruptions over the weekend and into Monday after a break in undersea fibre cables.
According to a BBC report, (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cprg0yn8q81o) the fault happened 45km north of Durban. Sabotage has been ruled out as a cause, for now...
