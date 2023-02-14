Companies / Property

Auctioneers bank on Cape Town sales as bright lights attract semigrants

Business opportunities, electricity supply and lifestyle are drawcards for buyers and investors

14 February 2023 - 18:13 Denise Mhlanga

Semigration and favourable load-shedding schedules are fuelling demand for commercial and residential property in the Western Cape, particularly in Cape Town.

According to Lightstone data, semigration — the movement of people from one city or province to another — to the Western Cape outstrips all other regions and is greater than the combined total influx to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Lifestyle appeal and good governance is behind semigration of people into the province, it says...

