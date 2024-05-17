No politics, please — this is Cannes
Film festival is once again in the crosshairs of real-world pressures, including MeToo and French worker protests
In 1968, the 21st edition of the Cannes Film Festival was scheduled to take place from May 10 to 24. With violent protests by students and workers engulfing first Paris and then other areas of France, the festival initially attempted to pretend that it would be spared the intrusion of the real world onto its famed glamorous, star-studded Croisette.
Avowedly political French directors such as Jean-Luc Godard and Francois Truffaut were angrily calling for the festival to be cancelled, but the directors of Cannes ignored them and began proceedings as normal. A week later, all hell broke loose as the New Wave provocateurs and others demanded that the protests happening in Paris could and should not be ignored and that this was a time for action. Movie watching could wait. Angry behind-the-scenes debates and public physical altercations ensued. Eventually, bowing to the wind of change sweeping the country — and more broadly the world — the festival eventually shut down on May 19...
