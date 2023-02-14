National / Health

Aspen Pharmacare aims to be off power grid in 18 months

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer plans to buy electricity from third party suppliers that generate it from waste plastic

14 February 2023 - 18:37 Tamar Kahn

As SA’s electricity crisis deepens, the country’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, is pressing ahead with plans to eliminate its reliance on the national power grid.

Aspen, which makes a wide range of generic medicines and Covid-19 vaccines, joins a growing list of companies moving off the grid to save on the costs of running diesel-powered generators and reduce the risks of relying on state-owned power utility Eskom...

