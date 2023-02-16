Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
While we are governed by a party beholden to Marxist ideology the lumpen proletariat will suffer
Province will consider all options from other suppliers to end load-shedding, premier Panyaza Lesufi says at energy expo
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
London-listed firm is said to be working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in the JSE-listed mobile operator
The ratings agency warns that the declaration of a national state of disaster highlights the credit risks facing the country
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Saving lives after earthquake becomes their new occupation until some normality returns
He has forged a technique that allows him to grind down an attack
Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
