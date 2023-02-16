EDITORIAL: Tell us what your advisory council recommended, Mr President

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Like other models, it is trained on an enormous dataset of text, allowing it to answer questions and generate text on a wide range of topics
State-owned logistics company invites private investment as it struggles with inefficiencies
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Big rewards for Glencore shareholders as earnings grow 60%
Power cuts and rising costs put a damper on spending over festive season
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Resilient labour market has allowed many Americans to keep spending on goods and services even as borrowing costs rise and inflation remains elevated
Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home
Bret Easton Ellis's new book is about a novelist writing a novel supposedly based on true events
One of the emerging legacies of President Cyril Ramaphosa is that when confronted with underperformance within his administration, he sets up a parallel, non-statutory structure or appoints an adviser rather than relying on an existing line minister.
Last Thursday, instead of dealing with the failure of three ministers — Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises, Gwede Mantashe (energy) and Enoch Godongwana (finance) — to end load-shedding, the president announced he would be appointing an electricity minister.
Besides various advisers, he has surrounded himself with a range of advisory panels whose responsibilities cover areas such as the economy and state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
There is nothing wrong with a president listening to as many voices as possible before making critical decisions. His predecessors surrounded themselves with such structures while former president Jacob Zuma cynically set up interministerial task teams for every problem he faced.
The difference with the Ramaphosa era is that he is president during a time of a crisis: a fragile economy strangled by blackouts, a failing state, collapsing SOEs, rising criminality and disorder, and a crippling cost of living.
In his state of the nation address he sought to convey a sense of being in touch with the unfolding crisis. While a good part of the speech was dedicated to measures aimed at resolving the energy crisis, he also went to great lengths to spell out the unfolding and deepening crisis at Transnet, which has cost the fiscus and the mining companies billions of rand in taxes and revenue.
Curiously, he also announced that Gordhan would oversee the establishment of an SOC holding company, over and above the unbundling of Eskom into generation, transmission and distribution to introduce competition in the energy market.
This complex, costly separation of Eskom, which is staunchly opposed by the ruling party and its allies, is being undertaken without transparency on whether it is consistent with advice from the president’s SOC Advisory Council. Similarly, it remains unclear whether the establishment of the SOC holding company was the rationale of the advisory council or a ploy to implement the party’s conference resolutions that called for moving SOEs to line ministries and dismantling Gordhan’s department.
More concerning, we are also in the dark whether the myriad solutions being proposed for the many SOEs are the brainchild of the council.
In the circumstances, it is only reasonable that we ask the president to publish the council’s recommendations, as he has done with other reports. There should be no problem with sharing that — after all, most of these entities are monopolies.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Tell us what your advisory council recommended, Mr President
It is reasonable that the president provide us with the advice he is receiving on state entities, and Eskom in particular
One of the emerging legacies of President Cyril Ramaphosa is that when confronted with underperformance within his administration, he sets up a parallel, non-statutory structure or appoints an adviser rather than relying on an existing line minister.
Last Thursday, instead of dealing with the failure of three ministers — Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises, Gwede Mantashe (energy) and Enoch Godongwana (finance) — to end load-shedding, the president announced he would be appointing an electricity minister.
Besides various advisers, he has surrounded himself with a range of advisory panels whose responsibilities cover areas such as the economy and state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
There is nothing wrong with a president listening to as many voices as possible before making critical decisions. His predecessors surrounded themselves with such structures while former president Jacob Zuma cynically set up interministerial task teams for every problem he faced.
The difference with the Ramaphosa era is that he is president during a time of a crisis: a fragile economy strangled by blackouts, a failing state, collapsing SOEs, rising criminality and disorder, and a crippling cost of living.
In his state of the nation address he sought to convey a sense of being in touch with the unfolding crisis. While a good part of the speech was dedicated to measures aimed at resolving the energy crisis, he also went to great lengths to spell out the unfolding and deepening crisis at Transnet, which has cost the fiscus and the mining companies billions of rand in taxes and revenue.
Curiously, he also announced that Gordhan would oversee the establishment of an SOC holding company, over and above the unbundling of Eskom into generation, transmission and distribution to introduce competition in the energy market.
This complex, costly separation of Eskom, which is staunchly opposed by the ruling party and its allies, is being undertaken without transparency on whether it is consistent with advice from the president’s SOC Advisory Council. Similarly, it remains unclear whether the establishment of the SOC holding company was the rationale of the advisory council or a ploy to implement the party’s conference resolutions that called for moving SOEs to line ministries and dismantling Gordhan’s department.
More concerning, we are also in the dark whether the myriad solutions being proposed for the many SOEs are the brainchild of the council.
In the circumstances, it is only reasonable that we ask the president to publish the council’s recommendations, as he has done with other reports. There should be no problem with sharing that — after all, most of these entities are monopolies.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: US inflation and emerging markets: how to read it?
EDITORIAL: Look after coal workers in energy transition
EDITORIAL: Please listen to what our underperforming rand is telling us
EDITORIAL: Lawlessness reigns in SA
EDITORIAL: Who would be Eskom’s new boss?
EDITORIAL: Don’t blur state and party lines
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.