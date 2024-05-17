Nampo showcases new bakkies and vans

The new Ford Tourneo eight-seater had its first public showing. Picture: DENIS DROPPA.
The annual Nampo Expo near Bothaville in the Free State draws farmers from all over the country to view the latest tractors, farming equipment and road vehicles.
One of the largest agricultural exhibitions in the southern hemisphere, this year’s four-day show was expected to draw more than 80,000 visitors by the time it finishes on Friday.
Car companies unveiled an array of working and leisure vehicles at this year’s show, which is themed “Agriculture in a Digital Age”. Here are some of the highlights:
Ford
The new Tourneo eight-seater family hauler had its first public outing. The blue oval bus has arrived to take on competitors such as the Hyundai Staria and Volkswagen Kombi and is initially available in a long-wheelbase Trend model.
It is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with outputs of 100kW and 360Nm, feeding the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Priced at R999,200, it has a new chassis and suspension for improved refinement and a lower floor height with an integrated side step to make ingress and loading easier. It has undergone a hi-tech cabin overhaul and has three rows of seats that can be configured in various ways.
Ford also showed the new Transit Custom long-wheelbase panel van, the first derivative of its commercial vehicle range. The one-tonne van is designed for small and medium businesses and features a larger side door for easier loading with a lowered load floor. Powered by the same 2.0l turbodiesel as the Tourneo, the two-seater van has a payload of up to 1,269kg and can accommodate up to three standard euro pallets.
It is priced at R692,200.
The GWM P500 double cab features a novel split tailgate. Picture: DENIS DROPPA.
GWM
GWM unveiled its soon-to-be-launched P500 luxury 4x4 double cab, which features an electrically operated split tailgate that can flip down in one piece or open horizontally in two sections.
It offers a choice of a hybrid 2.0l petrol turbo engine with 255kW and 648Nm or a 2.4l turbodiesel producing 135kW and 480Nm.
Also on show is the GWM Tank 500, the bigger brother of the recently launched Tank 300. The luxury seven-seater SUV has a petrol-electric power train and all-wheel drive.
The latest Hilux GR-S III has rally-bred styling and improved off-road ability. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Toyota
Festivalgoers had their first chance to see the new Land Cruiser Prado which made its first public appearance with the 1st edition and VX-R models.
The new seven-seater slots between the Fortuner and Land Cruiser 300 in Toyota’s SUV range. It is larger than the outgoing model and has a strikingly square design sitting atop a strengthened chassis. It has improved off-road ability and power is supplied by Toyota’s familiar 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.
The Hilux GR-S III also had its first public showing. The off-road special has styling inspired by Toyota’s Dakar racer, featuring a wide body and chunky off-road tyres. A 2.8 turbodiesel engine provides 165kW and 550Nm of dune-duelling power.
The Land Cruiser 70 range has always been a farmers’ favourite and the line-up of SUVs, station wagons and bakkies have undergone a revamp including a retro-inspired design with circular LED headlights.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure is a special edition made for gravel trails. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mahindra
The Scorpio-N 4x4 Adventure is a special edition of the Indian SUV with off-road biased tyres, raised suspension with underbody protection and made-for-purpose approach and departure bumpers.
It also has a special roof-rack made from machined steel with a black powder coating and an extra roof-mounted shelf made with the same treatment in the luggage compartment.
Priced at R644,499, the Adventure is powered by the same 129kW/400Nm 2.2l turbodiesel engine that does duty across the Scorpio-N range.
