Marc Marquez quashes rumours he is leaving Honda

Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
ANC should get out of the way of private sector solutions
DA bill is proposed as an alternative to the Treasury’s Public Procurement Bill
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Earlier this week, MTN issued a strongly worded statement, calling out ‘governance concerns at IHS’
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
Annual inflation was just below 40% in May after touching a 24-year high above 85% in October 2022
Cheetahs’ biggest weapons will be determination, tenacity and refusal to lose
Range Rover has unveiled its overhauled Evoque line-up. Here are specs and prices
Honda rider Marc Marquez said he is committed to the Japanese manufacturer and already has an eye on next year’s project after a disappointing season.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez signed a four-year extension in 2020 that will keep him with Honda until 2024, but he has struggled to match his title-winning performances due to injuries and a machine that is unable to compete with Ducati.
Marquez pulled out of last weekend’s German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring — a track where he had won at eight times in his MotoGP career.
He has yet to finish a race this season as he attempts to ride his bike beyond its limits to catch up with the Ducatis, fuelling rumours of a potential exit, but the 30-year-old Spaniard has laid them to rest for the time being.
“If I’m here my commitment with Honda is maximum. I want to work with them to improve for the future, improve our project,” Marquez told the MotoGP website ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
“At the moment, of course I’m here to work with them for the future, which means next year’s project. This year, life will not change a lot.”
Marquez’s crash in Sunday’s warm-up left him with a fractured left thumb but he said he was now ready to race within certain limits, especially in the absence of Honda’s injured riders Joan Mir (fractured finger) and Alex Rins (broken leg).
“In Germany when I crashed in the warm-up, in the first hour I felt ready to go. But as time passed I felt more and more pain, especially on the ankle and fractured thumb... there was also a crack on the second rib,” he said.
“These will be most painful this weekend, but we will try to start step by step and let’s see. It’s important to be here because two of the main Honda riders are injured — Mir and Rins.
“Honda need bikes on track to improve for the future.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Marc Marquez quashes rumours he is leaving Honda
The multiple champ has yet to finish a race this season as he rides his bike beyond its limits
Honda rider Marc Marquez said he is committed to the Japanese manufacturer and already has an eye on next year’s project after a disappointing season.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez signed a four-year extension in 2020 that will keep him with Honda until 2024, but he has struggled to match his title-winning performances due to injuries and a machine that is unable to compete with Ducati.
Marquez pulled out of last weekend’s German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring — a track where he had won at eight times in his MotoGP career.
He has yet to finish a race this season as he attempts to ride his bike beyond its limits to catch up with the Ducatis, fuelling rumours of a potential exit, but the 30-year-old Spaniard has laid them to rest for the time being.
“If I’m here my commitment with Honda is maximum. I want to work with them to improve for the future, improve our project,” Marquez told the MotoGP website ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
“At the moment, of course I’m here to work with them for the future, which means next year’s project. This year, life will not change a lot.”
Marquez’s crash in Sunday’s warm-up left him with a fractured left thumb but he said he was now ready to race within certain limits, especially in the absence of Honda’s injured riders Joan Mir (fractured finger) and Alex Rins (broken leg).
“In Germany when I crashed in the warm-up, in the first hour I felt ready to go. But as time passed I felt more and more pain, especially on the ankle and fractured thumb... there was also a crack on the second rib,” he said.
“These will be most painful this weekend, but we will try to start step by step and let’s see. It’s important to be here because two of the main Honda riders are injured — Mir and Rins.
“Honda need bikes on track to improve for the future.”
Martin piles pressure on Bagnaia with German MotoGP win
Bezzecchi wins French MotoGP with Binder sixth
Ferrari make dream return to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
How to say goodbye to your classic car
Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record
Mercedes unveils stunning Vision One-Eleven concept
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.