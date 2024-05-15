NEW MODELS
A sub-R400,000 electric car is coming to SA
Enviro Automotive will launch a mini SUV with a range of 300km
15 May 2024 - 11:28
Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive will launch an electric car priced below R400,000 in SA in the last quarter of 2024.
The Dayun Yuehu from China is a four-seater mini SUV with a 31.7kWh ternary lithium battery that gives it a claimed 330km range and a top speed of 100km/h, making it suitable as an urban commuter...
