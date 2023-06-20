Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
A clean-up at the National Lotteries Commission has led to the replacement of the NLC board and much of the senior executive
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
It is critical that the continent responsibly manages its interface with the global community
Rapid ice melt could lead to flooding followed by water shortages across eight countries in the region, report says
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
The Koenigsegg Regera has set a new world record for production cars, accelerating from 0-400km/h and coming to a stop again in just 28.81 seconds.
The Swedish supercar beat the previous record of 29.9 seconds recently set by the electric Rimac Nevera from Croatia.
In setting the record, the Regera accelerated from rest to 400km/h in 20.68 seconds and braked from 400km/h to zero in 8.13 seconds.
The Regera has been discontinued, but Koenigsegg brought it “out of retirement” to reclaim a record that had until recently been the domain of the Swedish firm. Only 80 units of the Regera were produced, most of which were sold upon unveiling in 2015.
Koenigsegg achieved a record 36.4-second 0-400km/h-0 time in 2017 with the Agera RS, and then broke that record in 2019 with the Regera, which achieved 31.49 seconds.
The firm said the Regera was faster this time around due to being fitted with new Michelin Cup 2 R semi-slick tyres and a smoother track compared to previous record runs.
The Regera hybrid is powered by a 5.0l twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors, which deliver an astonishing output of 1,119kW. The power is sent to the rear wheels through the Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) system, which uses a hydraulic coupling and a single-speed reduction gear in place of a conventional transmission.
The Agera has been succeeded by the Jesko, a supercar powered by a twin-turbo 5.0l V8, but no hybrid system. The high-speed Absolut variant of the Jesko is said to have a top speed in excess of 480km/h, but the company has not yet verified this in a test.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MILESTONES
Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record
The Koenigsegg Regera reclaims the speed and braking record after being beaten by Croatia’s contender
The Koenigsegg Regera has set a new world record for production cars, accelerating from 0-400km/h and coming to a stop again in just 28.81 seconds.
The Swedish supercar beat the previous record of 29.9 seconds recently set by the electric Rimac Nevera from Croatia.
In setting the record, the Regera accelerated from rest to 400km/h in 20.68 seconds and braked from 400km/h to zero in 8.13 seconds.
The Regera has been discontinued, but Koenigsegg brought it “out of retirement” to reclaim a record that had until recently been the domain of the Swedish firm. Only 80 units of the Regera were produced, most of which were sold upon unveiling in 2015.
Koenigsegg achieved a record 36.4-second 0-400km/h-0 time in 2017 with the Agera RS, and then broke that record in 2019 with the Regera, which achieved 31.49 seconds.
The firm said the Regera was faster this time around due to being fitted with new Michelin Cup 2 R semi-slick tyres and a smoother track compared to previous record runs.
The Regera hybrid is powered by a 5.0l twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors, which deliver an astonishing output of 1,119kW. The power is sent to the rear wheels through the Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) system, which uses a hydraulic coupling and a single-speed reduction gear in place of a conventional transmission.
The Agera has been succeeded by the Jesko, a supercar powered by a twin-turbo 5.0l V8, but no hybrid system. The high-speed Absolut variant of the Jesko is said to have a top speed in excess of 480km/h, but the company has not yet verified this in a test.
Five exciting supercars you’ve probably never heard of
Daytona becomes SA’s Koenigsegg importer
REVIEW: Purosangue is a family Ferrari for all seasons
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.