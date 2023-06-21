How to say goodbye to your classic car

Meanwhile, the yen won some respite as risk aversion prompted profit-taking on very crowded short positions
Most gearheads I know would rather be beaten with a spanner than talk openly about their feelings, but there’s no denying that emotions play a big part in classic car ownership.
We love our cars. Global surveys show that about 70% of us admit it, but I’d say that’s true for nearly everyone who owns a classic or collectable vehicle.
That’s why making the decision to part with a car is so difficult; we’re ending a relationship filled with memories and great experiences.
Classic car owners often privately describe their relationships with their vehicles as emotional. Research conducted by the Classic Car Trust found that 80% of classic car owners report feeling a strong emotional connection with their vehicles, frequently calling them “family members” or “old friends”.
The psychology of steel
Numerous studies have explored the correlation between human relationships and the emotional attachments classic car owners have with their vehicles.
A survey conducted by the Classic Car Trust revealed that 65% of respondents believed their attachment to their cars was similar to the bond they had with a partner or close friend.
Basically, we anthropomorphise our cars, giving them names, assigning them genders and attributing to them human characteristics and personalities.
In an AutoTrader.com study, life coach and relationship expert Dr Michelle Callahan is quoted as saying the reason classic car owners battle to sell their wheeled companions is that our relationships with our cars are surprisingly similar to our relationships with friends.
80% of classic car owners report feeling a strong emotional connection with their vehicles, frequently calling them 'family members' or 'old friends'.
“A car can become a significant emotional investment,” Callahan said in the study. “It’s there ... for major milestones in [a driver’s life] like weddings, new babies and graduations, and it’s literally the ‘vehicle’ that makes being physically present in these moments possible.”
According to the study, more than 70% of respondents felt “very attached” or “somewhat attached” to their cars. About one-third even described their vehicles as “old friends” and more than a quarter said they felt sad when they thought about parting ways.
Gearing up for automotive divorce
Though sometimes change is necessary, even for owners of classic cars. As trusty as your baby might have been, there comes a time to part ways.
That said, break-ups are never easy, so owners should prepare both themselves and their cars ahead of time to make the transition easier and more profitable.
To prepare yourself:
Create a photo album: It doesn’t matter whether you choose traditional paper or digital for a memory archive, but create one before you sell. Ask family and friends to contribute pictures they might have and pick ones that make you smile or reminisce. That way, if you’re missing your old friend, you can take a look back at some of the fun times you had together. And don’t worry — your new car will never know and won’t get jealous either!
Plan a final road trip: Whether it’s cross country or just a weekend away, plan one last epic adventure with your fuel-fired bestie. Go large. Top up the tank, pack your favourite padkos and crank up the tunes to make it a farewell to remember. Don’t forget to take photos for your album.
Give some love: Grab a bucket, a sponge and a soft cloth and wash your classic vehicle from top to bottom. It’ll be hugely therapeutic for you, and make your classic look her sharpest ever. Washing your car by hand is also one of the best ways to inspect it, offering the opportunity to check for imperfections that might need attention before she goes on the auction block.
Declutter, depersonalise: The human mind is designed to carry emotional baggage, while cars are designed to carry physical baggage. Taking your keepsakes and personal possessions out of your car when you decide to sell helps to start distancing yourself from your steely friend, with the added bonus of preparing the car for her new travel companion. Just don’t get over-enthusiastic in the process and toss out any important paperwork! All maintenance records, invoices and restoration photos belong in the car, not the bin!
Ensure your baby goes to someone who’ll love her: More than one-third of respondents to AutoTrader.com’s survey said that they’d like to see their old car “go to a good home”. After years of taking care of your car, the best way to have peace of mind that your car will be cared for is to put it on auction, go to the sale and meet the buyer face-to-face.
Preparing for auction:
It’s not an easy decision to sell a beloved collector car. There are several factors to weigh including financial circumstances and lifestyle changes — more often than not family structures changing.
It may be difficult to part with your long-time companion when other things in life are changing, but the flip side is sending her on to a great new home opens the door for a new, better classic car to come into your life.
That will only happen, though, if your car is in tip-top shape when she’s sent off to auction, so here’s how to make that happen:
The emotional attachment classic car owners feel towards their vehicles is a testament to the significant effect these vintage machines have on their lives.
While parting ways may be bittersweet, it can also provide an opportunity for the car to continue its journey, creating new memories and forging emotional connections with its next owner.
And, of course, for you to drive off in a classic upgrade in which you’ll soon start creating memories that’ll make her your new best friend.
Kevin Derrick is CEO of Creative Rides Classic and Collectibles Auctions
CLASSICS
How to say goodbye to your classic car
Parting with your wheeled family member can be such sweet sorrow, says Kevin Derrick of Creative Rides
