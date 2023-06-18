Martin piles pressure on Bagnaia with German MotoGP win

Questions over China’s economy outweigh Opec+ cuts and another drop in number of oil and gas rigs operating in US
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Cape Town still offers strong rental growth, rising property valuations and capital growth
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Having a shared border with the military state compels Thailand to initiate dialogue, despite international criticism
Plans to modernise SA’s driving licence production include virtual cards that could cut processing time from 26 to 10 days
Hohenstein-Ernstthal — Spaniard Jorge Martin won the German Grand Prix for Pramac Racing on Sunday after a thrilling duel with Ducati’s reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia that reignited the title battle.
The pair crossed the line 0.064 of a second apart, their Ducatis so close that they touched on the penultimate lap as Italian Bagnaia threw everything at his rival in a bid to get back in front.
Martin’s French teammate Johann Zarco completed the podium at the Sachsenring circuit, after KTM’s Brad Binder crashed out of third on lap 19, as Ducati riders filled the top five places and eight of the top nine.
A tiny mistake ends up being a big big crash 💥Turn 8 was not kind to @BradBinder_33 today but thankfully he got up 👀#GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/DFIceeXLwh— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 18, 2023
A tiny mistake ends up being a big big crash 💥Turn 8 was not kind to @BradBinder_33 today but thankfully he got up 👀#GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/DFIceeXLwh
Bagnaia’s championship lead was cut to 16 points as Martin, winner of the Saturday sprint, celebrated a weekend double and his first grand prix victory since the Styrian round at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in August 2021.
“After almost two years fighting for it, finally it arrived,” said an emotional Martin, who started on the second row of the grid. “It was a tough race, Pecco [Bagnaia] was pushing so hard. This is only a first step hopefully, we are getting there and closer.”
Bagnaia started on pole position but lost out immediately as Jack Miller, third on the grid for KTM, shot into the lead. The Australian’s time at the front was brief with Bagnaia swiftly taking over but Martin then coming through two laps later and pulling away in the hot and greasy conditions.
The battle got spicy on the 21st of 30 laps when Bagnaia took the lead back only for Martin to surge ahead again three laps later. The pair crossed the line for the last time almost side by side.
“At the middle of the race I just tried to think about the end, think about managing the tyres, about the strategy and how to defend myself,” said Martin. “And when Pecco overtook me, it changed a little bit my plans. I had to improvise. I didn’t realise the touch but we arrived at the last corner together again.”
Only three Japanese bikes were on the grid, after Honda’s six-time MotoGP winner Marc Marquez withdrew on the morning of the race after crashing in the warm-up, and none finished inside the top 10.
Italian Marco Bezzecchi was fourth for the VR46 team with teammate and compatriot Luca Marini fifth. Miller was the highest non-Ducati rider in sixth with Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez seventh and factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini eighth. Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was ninth and RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira completed the top 10.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Martin piles pressure on Bagnaia with German MotoGP win
Brad Binder crashes out of third on lap 19
Hohenstein-Ernstthal — Spaniard Jorge Martin won the German Grand Prix for Pramac Racing on Sunday after a thrilling duel with Ducati’s reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia that reignited the title battle.
The pair crossed the line 0.064 of a second apart, their Ducatis so close that they touched on the penultimate lap as Italian Bagnaia threw everything at his rival in a bid to get back in front.
Martin’s French teammate Johann Zarco completed the podium at the Sachsenring circuit, after KTM’s Brad Binder crashed out of third on lap 19, as Ducati riders filled the top five places and eight of the top nine.
Bagnaia’s championship lead was cut to 16 points as Martin, winner of the Saturday sprint, celebrated a weekend double and his first grand prix victory since the Styrian round at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in August 2021.
“After almost two years fighting for it, finally it arrived,” said an emotional Martin, who started on the second row of the grid. “It was a tough race, Pecco [Bagnaia] was pushing so hard. This is only a first step hopefully, we are getting there and closer.”
Bagnaia started on pole position but lost out immediately as Jack Miller, third on the grid for KTM, shot into the lead. The Australian’s time at the front was brief with Bagnaia swiftly taking over but Martin then coming through two laps later and pulling away in the hot and greasy conditions.
The battle got spicy on the 21st of 30 laps when Bagnaia took the lead back only for Martin to surge ahead again three laps later. The pair crossed the line for the last time almost side by side.
“At the middle of the race I just tried to think about the end, think about managing the tyres, about the strategy and how to defend myself,” said Martin. “And when Pecco overtook me, it changed a little bit my plans. I had to improvise. I didn’t realise the touch but we arrived at the last corner together again.”
Only three Japanese bikes were on the grid, after Honda’s six-time MotoGP winner Marc Marquez withdrew on the morning of the race after crashing in the warm-up, and none finished inside the top 10.
Italian Marco Bezzecchi was fourth for the VR46 team with teammate and compatriot Luca Marini fifth. Miller was the highest non-Ducati rider in sixth with Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez seventh and factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini eighth. Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was ninth and RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira completed the top 10.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia rides to victory in Italian MotoGP
Porsche and Ferrari to take on Toyota at Le Mans 24 Hr
Bezzecchi wins French MotoGP with Binder sixth
Brad Binder savours weekend on podium
Rins wins in Texas after Bagnaia takes a tumble
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.