Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Bezzecchi wins French MotoGP with Binder sixth

Brad Binder is third in the overall standings with 81 points

14 May 2023 - 20:52 Staff Writer and Agency Staff
Marco Bezzecchi is just one point off the MotoGP overall lead after his victory in Le Mans. Picture: REUTERS
Marco Bezzecchi is just one point off the MotoGP overall lead after his victory in Le Mans. Picture: REUTERS

VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi produced a battling display at the French GP on Sunday to record his second win of the season and slash fellow Italian Francesco Bagnaia’s championship lead down to one point.

Saturday’s sprint winner Jorge Martin finished second, just over four seconds behind the winner, while Martin’s Pramac Ducati team mate Johann Zarco was third to give the French fans something to cheer about.

“It’s fantastic, I started very well,” Bezzecchi said. “I just tried to keep my rhythm, and I felt very good on the bike!”

Pole sitter Bagnaia was overtaken on the first turn as Marc Marquez and Jack Miller started fast.

Marquez and Miller swapped the lead in the first half of the race, but Bezzecchi applied constant pressure and was handed a penalty for forcing Marquez off the track, before edging in front on the 10th lap.

Brad Binder finished was sixth in Sunday's race and runer up in Saturday's sprint. Picture: REUTERS
Brad Binder finished was sixth in Sunday's race and runer up in Saturday's sprint. Picture: REUTERS

Once Bezzecchi had the lead, the Italian did not look back as he surged away from the chasing pack to take victory and make up significant ground on Bagnaia, who crashed out early on in the race.

Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder finished sixth after being forced wide at the race start and dropping to 16th position. The South African was second in Saturday’s sprint race and lies third in the overall standings with 81 points, behind Bezzecchi (93) and Bagnaia (94).

Numerous crashes

The 1,000th premier-class race in the sport had no shortage of drama.

Reigning champion Bagnaia was competing with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales 22 laps from the end when contact on a risky overtaking move caused both riders to crash out of the race.

Tempers flared and Vinales confronted the championship leader and shoved him before the pair were separated.

On the same lap, Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez and Luca Marini of VR46 Ducati were involved in a crash, with Marquez emerging unscathed despite landing in the middle of the track.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez looked on course for a podium finish on his return from a hand injury, as he engaged in a fierce battle with Martin for second place.

However, the Spaniard pushed his Honda a little too far as he crashed out after making a mistake with two laps to go, opening the door for Martin and Zarco.

“I wanted to catch Marc, but I didn't want to make any mistake, and fortunately Marc did,” said Frenchman Zarco. “Pretty happy, podium here at the French GP and at the 1000th GP. It’s an honour.”

France’s 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo finished seventh.

With Reuters

Brad Binder savours weekend on podium

SA motorcycle racer wins the Tissot Sprint race and finishes second in Spanish MotoGP
Sport
1 week ago

Verstappen’s tyre bet pays off in Miami

Dutch driver produces a management masterclass to outwit Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and win the Formula One Grand Prix
Life
6 days ago

Honda’s Marc Marquez avoids penalty for Portugal crash

International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
Life
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: Ford Everest Platinum earns a gold medal ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Disney has bigger problems than black mermaids
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Kruger: Two different sides of the same park
Life
4.
Bezzecchi wins French MotoGP with Binder sixth
Life / Motoring
5.
Kia Picanto X-Line is primed for urban adventure
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Brad Binder savours weekend on podium

Sport / Other Sport

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Bagnaia takes title lead

Sport / Other Sport

Brad Binder confident MotoGP will come to Kyalami along with F1

Sport / Other Sport

Brad Binder revved up as MotoGP returns to Europe

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.